Mystery as Body of 96-Year-Old Woman Is Found in Freezer in Chicago Garage

A stock image of caution tape in the woods.
Getty
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 8:01 AM PST, February 1, 2023

Detectives are conducting a death investigation, police tell Inside Edition Digital.

The body of a 96-year-old woman was discovered in a freezer in a garage in Chicago by police, according to reports.

Chicago police arrived in the Cragin neighborhood of Chicago at 4:33 p.m. Monday while responding to an out-of-state call, according to ABC 7 Chicago

Police removed a freezer from the garage and found the elderly woman unresponsive, the outlet reported. 

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, police tell Inside Edition Digital. 

Neighbor Hector Ramirez told CBS News he did not know of an elderly woman who lived in the home.

"I just want to find out what happened," Ramirez told the outlet. "It's messed up, honestly, and especially that it's right next to us.”

Detectives are conducting an investigation into the woman's death and are awaiting results from an autopsy.

No further information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing, police tell Inside Edition Digital.

Memphis Fire Dept. Terminates Paramedics Who Saw Tyre Nichols Writhing in Pain After Fatal Police Beating
North Carolina Woman Dives Into Freezing River With 'Turbulent Current' to Save Drowning Mini Poodle
Alec Baldwin Charged With 2 Counts of Involuntary Manslaughter in Fatal Shooting of Halyna Hutchins
A Georgia Teen Is in the ICU After He Was Shot in the Head While Taking Out the Trash
Boy Accidentally Ends Up in Another Country in Shipping Container During Game of Hide and Seek
Benjamin Foster, Wanted for Kidnapping and Torture, Using Dating Apps to Hunt Victims, Police Say
