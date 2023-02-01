The body of a 96-year-old woman was discovered in a freezer in a garage in Chicago by police, according to reports.

Chicago police arrived in the Cragin neighborhood of Chicago at 4:33 p.m. Monday while responding to an out-of-state call, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

Police removed a freezer from the garage and found the elderly woman unresponsive, the outlet reported.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, police tell Inside Edition Digital.

Neighbor Hector Ramirez told CBS News he did not know of an elderly woman who lived in the home.

"I just want to find out what happened," Ramirez told the outlet. "It's messed up, honestly, and especially that it's right next to us.”

Detectives are conducting an investigation into the woman's death and are awaiting results from an autopsy.

No further information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing, police tell Inside Edition Digital.

