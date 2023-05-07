8 People Killed in Texas Mass Shooting in Mall Parking Lot 

Several people were killed when a gunman opened fire in a mall parking lot in a small Texas town near Dallas, officials said.

The gunman, identified by police as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, opened fire in the parking lot, killing eight people and leaving six more injured, according to police in Allen, Texas.

An officer already at the Allen Premium Outlet Malls who was responding to a separate call followed the sound of the shots to the suspect.

That officer reportedly shot at Garcia, killing him.

According to The New York Times, the victims range in age from 5 to 61.

While officials have not yet disclosed a motive for this shooting, Garcia interacted with neo-Nazi content online and uploaded some of the propaganda himself, NBC News reported.

Authorities reportedly found him donning a patch with a right-wing acronym on his chest.

