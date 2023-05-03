Francisco Oropesa, the man suspected in the mass shooting near Cleveland, Texas, last week that left five people dead — including a 9-year-old boy — has been captured, authorities confirmed Tuesday night.

Following an extensive four-day manhunt in the area, authorities say that Oropesa was found hiding under laundry in a closet, according to CBS News.

"He was caught hiding in a closet, underneath some laundry," Montgomery County Sheriff Greg Capers confirmed in a Tuesday night news conference.

Oropesa, 38, was arrested inside a home in the town of Cut and Shoot, Texas, according to authorities.

Authorities said that along with Oropesa, multiple people were arrested following an extensive manhunt.

He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on five counts of murder, Capers said, and was being held on $5 million bond. He was to be transferred to the jail in the San Jacinto County seat of Cold Springs, Capers added.

Authorities used drones and scent-tracking dogs as police searched an area as far south as the Mexican border, BBC reported.

Authorities also offered a reward of $80,000 for information leading to Oropesa’s arrest, which helped as a member of the public contacted the FBI's tip line Tuesday evening leading to the capture of the Mexican national just over an hour later, BBC reported.

"They can rest easy now, because he is behind bars," Capers said at the press conference Tuesday night. "He will live out his life behind bars for killing those five."

Inside Edition Digital has learned that Montgomery County Criminal Courts has not updated their file on Oropesa and it remains unclear if he has entered a plea or obtained legal representation.

The FBI, Border Patrol and U.S. Marshals were involved in the apprehension, the San Jacinto County District Attorney's Office told CBS News.

The district attorney will work on developing a charge package with a grand jury, San Jacinto County Chief Deputy Tim Kean told CBS News.

Oropesa is accused of attacking his neighbors after they allegedly asked him to stop practicing with his rifle as the noise was keeping a baby awake.

Oropesa then reportedly told the neighbors he could do what he wanted on his own property. A short time later, he walked up their driveway with an AR-15, police said. Capers told reporters that 10 people were inside the house at the time.

Four people were found shot dead in the home. Two women’s bodies were found on top of three other children, who investigators believe the women were trying to protect. Those children were not physically harmed, but covered in blood, officials said.

The victims were all from Honduras, and the country's foreign ministry identified them as Sonia Guzman, 28; Diana Velasquez, 21; Obdulia Molina, 31; Jonathan Caceres, 18, and Daniel Enrique Lazo, 9.

The youngest victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died. Capers said everyone was shot from the neck up, almost execution style.

Oropesa had been deported four times between 2009 and 2016, U.S. immigration officials said Tuesday.

An investigation is under way into how the suspect obtained the weapon used in the killings, which was an AR-style rifle, BBC reported.

