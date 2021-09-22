8 Siamese Crocodile Hatchlings Discovered in Cambodia Give Endangered Species Hope for Survival
Siamese crocodiles were once present all across Southeast Asia, but their numbers dwindled significantly by the 1990s due to poaching, habitat loss, and breeding with other species of crocodiles.
A recent discovery of eight Siamese crocodile hatchlings found in Cambodia is giving conservationists hope. They are one of the rarest species of crocodiles in the world and are on the critically endangered list.
Wildlife researchers spent four days looking for them after finding footprints and other signs of life.
Conservation organizations estimate fewer than 500 Siamese crocodiles are left in the wild, and most of them are in Cambodia.
The government’s environmental minister called the discovery “rewarding news” and hopes this means the species can survive in the wild.
These hatchlings were found in a river in a wildlife sanctuary, a protected area that will hopefully give this species the safety it needs to continue growing in numbers.
