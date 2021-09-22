8 Siamese Crocodile Hatchlings Discovered in Cambodia Give Endangered Species Hope for Survival | Inside Edition

8 Siamese Crocodile Hatchlings Discovered in Cambodia Give Endangered Species Hope for Survival

Animals
By IE Staff
First Published: 7:06 AM PDT, September 22, 2021

Siamese crocodiles were once present all across Southeast Asia, but their numbers dwindled significantly by the 1990s due to poaching, habitat loss, and breeding with other species of crocodiles.

A recent discovery of eight Siamese crocodile hatchlings found in Cambodia is giving conservationists hope. They are one of the rarest species of crocodiles in the world and are on the critically endangered list. 

Wildlife researchers spent four days looking for them after finding footprints and other signs of life. 

Siamese crocodiles were once present all across Southeast Asia, but their numbers dwindled significantly by the 1990s due to poaching, habitat loss and breeding with other species of crocodiles.

Conservation organizations estimate fewer than 500 Siamese crocodiles are left in the wild, and most of them are in Cambodia. 

The government’s environmental minister called the discovery “rewarding news” and hopes this means the species can survive in the wild.  

These hatchlings were found in a river in a wildlife sanctuary, a protected area that will hopefully give this species the safety it needs to continue growing in numbers. 

Related Stories

Australian Army Soldier Mauled by 'Man-Eating' Crocodile Survives but Suffers Massive Injuries
2 Fisherman in Australia Rescue Naked Fugitive From Crocodile Infested Waters
Man Wearing Crocs Is Attacked After Leaping Into Farm's Crocodile Exhibit
Only in Australia: Snakes in Your Home and Crazy Crocodile EncountersOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park
Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park
1

Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park

Crime
Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding
Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding
2

Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding

News
Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive
Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive
3

Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive

Crime
Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule
Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule
4

Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule

Investigative
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death
5

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death

Entertainment
Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows
Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows
6

Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows

Crime