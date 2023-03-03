A little Arkansas boy with a big heart and an even bigger sense of community wanted to help his favorite Waffle House waiter, who had fallen on hard times and walked miles to work.

The 8-year-old's GoFundMe goal was $5,000. The campaign has now netted more than $65,000.

"Devonte is just a really nice person. Really good guy. Super nice to everyone he meets," second-grader Kayzen Hunter told KTHV-TV in Little Rock.

Server Devonte Gardner was just stunned. And immensely thankful.

"It just be a blessing. You know, I'm always counting my blessings, always. Thanks. Anything that anybody gives me. So this is ... it made me almost cry," Gardner said.

The waiter and his wife were forced to evacuate their apartment after mold sickened their two daughters. They moved to a motel, where the daily rate of $60 began to eat away at Gardner's earnings.

Every bit of his pay and tips went to paying for the motel, he said, and money was very tight.

"It's just eating my pocket alive," the server said.

When he mentioned to Kayzen and his family that he was looking for a cheap car, the boy asked his mother to help him raise money.

So Kayzen and his mom, Vittoria Hunter, established a GoFundMe page. His mother wrote the text on behalf of her son.

"Devonte is one of the most joyous and positive people you’ve ever met!! He always greets us with the biggest smile," the posting says. "I hope your heart is as BIG as mine and you will help me spread kindness in the world. Any amount helps!!"

Gardner now has enough to buy a car and moved into another apartment.

"I love working at Waffle House basically just you know, meeting new people every day, and making their day," he said.

Kayzen said he was thrilled to make a difference in Gardner's future.

"It just feels good to help someone else," the boy said.

