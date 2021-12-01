What happened to Ryan Rogers? The 14-year-old boy was found dead after going on a bike ride, police say.

His body was found about three minutes from his Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, home off the side of a highway.

Investigators have not made his cause of death public, but they call it deliberate.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for Ryan’s funeral expenses, which his family had not planned for their young son.

“The loss of Ryan is unimaginable,” his mom wrote on the page. “And I never thought I would ever not see him play soccer again, or spend vacation with him or see him walk through the door, or send him off to school every morning.”

“His smile, his laugh, and his heart is what I remember the most.”

Police are still looking for witnesses, and an $8,000 reward is being offered for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

