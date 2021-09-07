84-Year-Old Washington Man Arrested for Allegedly Murdering His Tenant Whose Body Has Not Been Found, Cops Say
The suspect, whose name is not currently being released, is being held in the Snohomish County Jail. He reportedly had an argument with his 49-year-old tenant, who subsequently disappeared, police said.
An 84-year-old man has been taken into custody for the alleged murder of his tenant, police said.
The alleged victim was a 49-year-old man who rented a room in the suspect's home in Everett, Washington, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
According to local reports, it is currently unclear if the two men are related or if their relationship is solely based on their living arrangement.
The sheriff's office said they received a call about an apparent homicide, and headed to the older man’s house on Del Campo Drive. Police said they found evidence that was consistent with a homicide.
"During the investigation, Major Crimes Unit (MCU) detectives learned there was a verbal altercation that occurred outside the residence involving the suspect and victim on August 28. Several residents nearby heard multiple gunshots following the verbal altercation," the sheriff's office said. "The victim, a 49-year-old Everett man, rented a room in the suspect’s residence. The victim has not been heard from since August 28 and detectives believe he is deceased. MCU detectives have not located the victim and believe the suspect transported the victim’s body from the residence."
Authorities said the suspect was arrested Friday night after being spotted driving his vehicle near the intersection of Everett Ave and Wetmore Ave.
He remains at Snohomish County Jail under investigation of second-degree domestic violence murder and first-degree domestic violence assault, according to KIRO 7.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office at 425-388-3845. "This remains an active investigation," the sheriff's office said.
