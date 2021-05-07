A Kentucky 9-year-old is blowing everyone away with his powerful pipes. When Bates Elementary in Louisville re-opened for in-person classes, D’Corey Johnson asked his principal if he could perform the “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the morning announcements.

His moving rendition of the national anthem over the school’s PA system was captured on video and has since gone viral.

“I just love singing. It's what God made me to do, and I'm following my journey,” the third grader said.

D’Corey started singing in the church choir.

“Whenever he sings, people bust out crying,” his mom told Inside Edition.

The anthem is notoriously difficult to sing, even for seasoned pros, but D’Corey says he caught on fast. And the kid with the big voice has big plans for the future. “I want to be on Broadway,” he said. “Yes, I love Broadway!”

Related Stories