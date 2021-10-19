What could be the fortune and glory Indiana Jones was looking for fell into hands of an amateur diver off the coast of Israel, who found a 900-year-old crusader sword covered in barnacles but otherwise perfectly intact, BBC reported.

The sword, which is just over three feet long, was discovered by Shlomi Katzin in shallow waters off Haifa in the northern part of the country, according to BBC.

The sword was used during the Crusades and Katzin was afraid that the sand and surf would bury the artifact for another extended period of time so he brought it to experts and authorities, Gizmodo reported.

“The iron sword has been preserved in perfect condition and is a beautiful and rare find,” Nir Distelfeld, inspector for the Israel Antiquities Authority’s Robbery Prevention Unit, said in the statement. “It evidently belonged to a Crusader knight. It is exciting to encounter such a personal object, taking you 900 years back in time to a different era, with knights, armor, and swords.”

The nearly millennium-old sword could weigh between two to four pounds once cleaned and will be put on display, The Guardian reported.

The area where the artifact was found has been full of treasure over the years as it was once a safe haven for ships to stay during wild seas and weather, according to Gizmodo.

Kobi Sharvit, director of the Israel Antiquities Authority’s Marine Archaeology Unit, said the sword was found close to Atlit castle, which was a Crusader fortress.

“The archaeological finds at the site show that it served as a small, temporary natural anchorage for ships seeking shelter,” Sharvit explained in the statement.

Due to the size of the sword, Sharvit says that the person it belonged to must have been very big, BBC reported.

The Crusades, also known as "The Holy Wars," began in 1095 and lasted for centuries. It was a war-filled time across Europe and the Middle East as European Christians traveled to the Middle East to try and take control of the Holy Land from Muslims.

