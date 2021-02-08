91-Year-Old Man Who Lost His Wallet in Antarctica Over 50 Years Ago Just Got It Back

A 91-year-old man was "blown away" when the wallet he lost in Antarctica over 50 years ago was returned to him this year. Paul Grisham was on assignment as a Navy meteorologist in the southernmost continent in 1968 –– and after his 13-month stint, he completely forgot he left his wallet, the San Diego Tribune reported.

Grisham worked as a weather technician and later a weather forecaster. He was assigned to travel to Antarctica as part of "Operation Deep Freeze" and was flown there in October 1967 to monitor weather conditions, according to the outlet.

Years later, in 2014, a trio of sleuths who had success reuniting lost items with their rightful owners in recent years was asked to help locate a few lost wallets that had been recovered from a demolished building –– one of them was Grisham's.

Grisham was reacquainted with several personal items still inside the leather wallet, including his Navy ID, driver's license, a pocket reference card on what to do during an atomic, biological and chemical attack, a recipe for homemade Kahlua, a beer ration punch card, a tax-withholding statement and receipts for money orders that he sent to his wife, the Tribune noted.

Bruce McKee, an Air Force veteran who was one of the men who helped return his wallet, told the paper he had "a deep love for those that serve and their stories."

"Something such as an old wallet can mean so much to someone with the memories that item holds,” he said.

