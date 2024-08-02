The 911 call made by the father who is being accused of leaving his 2-year-old daughter in a hot car for three hours has been released.

"My baby was in the car. She's not responsive. Oh, my God, oh, my God," the father, Christopher Scholtes, said on the phone with the 911 operator.

Parker Scholtes died after her father allegedly left her in his car on a scorching hot day. He says the toddler was asleep in the car and he did not want to wake her so he left the engine running and the air conditioning on.

Parker's mother, Dr. Erika Scholtes, came home to find the car off and no air conditioning. The 2-year-old was not responsive.

Authorities say Parker's body temperature was 108 degrees.

The 911 operator told Christopher on the phone to start CPR.

"Yes, we are. We're starting CPR," Christopher said. "My wife's a doctor."

Erika was heard on the line asking her husband what happened. "You left the car on," she asked.

"It was but it turns off. I've been checking," Christopher could be heard saying.

Erika could be heard counting chest compressions.

First responders rushed Parker to the hospital but she did not make it.

Christopher was arrested. Police in Marana, Arizona say he allegedly "got distracted by playing his [video] game and putting his food away."

Erika called into a court hearing.

"This was a big mistake and I think that this doesn’t represent him," Erika said.

Christopher has been released from jail pending a grand jury investigation that will consider whether charges will be filed against him.