911 Call From Arizona Dad Accused of Leaving 2-Year-Old Daughter in Hot Car Released

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:13 PM PDT, August 2, 2024

"My baby was in the car. She's not responsive," the father, Christopher Scholtes, told 911 operators.

The 911 call made by the father who is being accused of leaving his 2-year-old daughter in a hot car for three hours has been released.

"My baby was in the car. She's not responsive. Oh, my God, oh, my God," the father, Christopher Scholtes, said on the phone with the 911 operator.

Parker Scholtes died after her father allegedly left her in his car on a scorching hot day. He says the toddler was asleep in the car and he did not want to wake her so he left the engine running and the air conditioning on.

Parker's mother, Dr. Erika Scholtes, came home to find the car off and no air conditioning. The 2-year-old was not responsive.

Authorities say Parker's body temperature was 108 degrees.

The 911 operator told Christopher on the phone to start CPR.

"Yes, we are. We're starting CPR," Christopher said. "My wife's a doctor."

Erika was heard on the line asking her husband what happened. "You left the car on," she asked.

"It was but it turns off. I've been checking," Christopher could be heard saying.

Erika could be heard counting chest compressions.

First responders rushed Parker to the hospital but she did not make it.

Christopher was arrested. Police in Marana, Arizona say he allegedly "got distracted by playing his [video] game and putting his food away."

Erika called into a court hearing.

"This was a big mistake and I think that this doesn’t represent him," Erika said. 

Christopher has been released from jail pending a grand jury investigation that will consider whether charges will be filed against him.

Related Stories

Jamey Noel's Wife Files for Divorce Amid Sprawling Corruption Probe
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years For Killing Son Day After Mom Lost Custody Bid
14-Month-Old Rescued After Falling Into Drain Pipe
Accused Drunk Driver Faces Nail Salon Crash Survivors in New York CourtroomCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Cassandra Durham Case: Maryland Father Hopes to Learn What Happened to Daughter Who Left Home in 1987
Cassandra Durham Case: Maryland Father Hopes to Learn What Happened to Daughter Who Left Home in 1987
1

Cassandra Durham Case: Maryland Father Hopes to Learn What Happened to Daughter Who Left Home in 1987

News
Daughter's Quest to Solve Dad's 2002 Cold Case Murder in Ohio Now Focus of Podcast
Daughter's Quest to Solve Dad's 2002 Cold Case Murder in Ohio Now Focus of Podcast
2

Daughter's Quest to Solve Dad's 2002 Cold Case Murder in Ohio Now Focus of Podcast

Crime
3 Children Killed in Stabbing Spree at Taylor Swift-Themed Dance Class in England
3 Children Killed in Stabbing Spree at Taylor Swift-Themed Dance Class in England
3

3 Children Killed in Stabbing Spree at Taylor Swift-Themed Dance Class in England

News
New Jersey Woman Horribly Injured in Amtrak Train Derailment That Killed 8 on Surviving Trauma and Life Now
New Jersey Woman Horribly Injured in Amtrak Train Derailment That Killed 8 on Surviving Trauma and Life Now
4

New Jersey Woman Horribly Injured in Amtrak Train Derailment That Killed 8 on Surviving Trauma and Life Now

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Terrified Arizona Woman Who Spent Year Trying to Escape Stalker Found Dead in Car With Him, PI Says
Terrified Arizona Woman Who Spent Year Trying to Escape Stalker Found Dead in Car With Him, PI Says
5

Terrified Arizona Woman Who Spent Year Trying to Escape Stalker Found Dead in Car With Him, PI Says

Crime