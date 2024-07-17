A woman has pleaded for her husband to be freed after he was charged in the death of their 2-year-old daughter, who was found dead in a hot car.

"I'm just asking if you can allow him to come home to us, so we can all start the grieving process, so that he can bury our daughter with us," the mother said in court.

Police say Christopher Sholtes drove to his house outside Tucson, Arizona, with his daughter, Parker, asleep in the car. He told police he did not want to wake her so he left her in the vehicle with the engine on and the air conditioner running.

The temperature outside was 109 degrees.

Three hours later, the man's wife and child's mother, Dr. Erika Scholtes, arrived at the home. Police say she discovered Parker unresponsive in the car. The engine was off and there was no air conditioning.

"I heard the most horrible screams I've ever heard in my entire life," neighbor Dalia Zimmerman tells Inside Edition.

The mother, an anesthesiologist, performed CPR until first responders arrived at the scene.

Parker was rushed to the hospital.

Christopher "was aware the vehicle would automatically shut off after approximately 30 minutes," according to police. But he allegedly "got distracted by playing his [video] game and putting food away."

Court papers revealed text messages between the parents as their child was being rushed to the hospital.

"We have lost her she was perfect," Erika said.

Christopher then texted, "Babe. Our family. How could I do this. I killed our baby, this can't be real."

Erika called into the court hearing.

Erika and Christopher have two other children.

"He's an amazing father. This was a big mistake and I think that this doesn't represent him," Erika said at the court hearing. "No one understands how great of a tragedy this is more than myself, my remaining two daughters, and Christopher."

Christopher has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.