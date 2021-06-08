After 16 years as an elementary school crossing guard in Florida, 92-year-old Robert Frew is retiring.

“I’m in my 90s now, and I decided to hang it up,” he explains. “I started when I was 75, and I was only going to do it for a couple of years. It gets into your blood. The kids are all good. Most of the parents know me, and as long as my health stayed good each year, I came back again.”

Robert took the job because he wanted something to fill his time after retiring from the phone company. And this time, he’s retiring for real.

And when he did, he received a warm send-off from the school community. On his last day, people showed up with signs of well-wishes for Mr. Bob, as he’s affectionately known.

He even got a special proclamation: during the ceremony, the principal of Orange City Elementary announced that June 4th would be Robert Frew Day.

Wherever he should go next, here’s hoping Mr. Bob arrives safely.

