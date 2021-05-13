Florida Man Seen Taking Baby Swans From Parents' Nest Is Charged With Theft | Inside Edition

Florida Man Seen Taking Baby Swans From Parents' Nest Is Charged With Theft

Animals
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:53 AM PDT, May 13, 2021

Bystanders yelled at a man seen taking baby swans from a nest as their parents tried to save them.

A Florida man seen taking two baby swans right from their parents’ nest has been caught. Richard Harger, 71, was captured on camera putting the babies in a red cooler and as the mom and dad swan went nuts trying to save them.

Bystanders yelled at him to stop, but he persisted, telling them, “They won’t be here tomorrow. They will be dead tomorrow.” He claimed he was rescuing the birds from predators.

“I thought he was going to steal the swans and sell them. There was no doubt in my mind,” a bystander told Inside Edition.

Police in Orlando tracked down Harger and charged him with third degree grand theft.

The little swans have since been reunited with their parents. 

Related Stories

Massachusetts News Reporter Catches Suspected Dog Thief as Cameras Are Rolling
Man Steals Duck From San Diego Community Pond and Stuffs It Into Backpack
3 Teen Girls Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Pet Duck From Connecticut Nursery That Is Now Missing, Police Say
Man Seen Kidnapping Duck From California Condo DevelopmentOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Family of Woman Found Dead in Lumberton 4 Years Ago Takes Up Cause of all Missing and Murdered in the City
Family of Woman Found Dead in Lumberton 4 Years Ago Takes Up Cause of all Missing and Murdered in the City
1

Family of Woman Found Dead in Lumberton 4 Years Ago Takes Up Cause of all Missing and Murdered in the City

Crime
Australian Woman Convicted of Killing Her 4 Babies Is Innocent, Scientists Say
Australian Woman Convicted of Killing Her 4 Babies Is Innocent, Scientists Say
2

Australian Woman Convicted of Killing Her 4 Babies Is Innocent, Scientists Say

Crime
Armed Man Demands Tiger Roaming Texas Neighborhood Be Brought Inside in Tense Confrontation Captured on Camera
Armed Man Demands Tiger Roaming Texas Neighborhood Be Brought Inside in Tense Confrontation Captured on Camera
3

Armed Man Demands Tiger Roaming Texas Neighborhood Be Brought Inside in Tense Confrontation Captured on Camera

Animals
The Good and the Bad That Can Come With Winning the Lottery
The Good and the Bad That Can Come With Winning the Lottery
4

The Good and the Bad That Can Come With Winning the Lottery

Offbeat
Family Receives Outpouring of Support After Mom Is Killed and 4-Year-Old Is Hospitalized in Sledding Accident
Family Receives Outpouring of Support After Mom Is Killed and 4-Year-Old Is Hospitalized in Sledding Accident
5

Family Receives Outpouring of Support After Mom Is Killed and 4-Year-Old Is Hospitalized in Sledding Accident

News