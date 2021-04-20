An unlikely epidemic seems to be sweeping the country’s condo developments: ducks from community ponds are going missing at an alarming rate. Justin Araujo was shocked when he saw a man at his development in San Diego, California, grab a duck, put it into a plastic bag and place it inside a backpack.

He recorded a video of the man casually riding off on his bike.

“It wasn’t until I saw him bringing out a bag and he put the duck in the bag, so that’s when I actually got up and confronted the guy,” Araujo said. “He seemed very calm and confident in what he was doing. I don’t think it was his first time ever doing that.”

Residents of condo developments with duck ponds get to know the birds and are distraught at the thought of them going missing. The president of the local homeowners association said the duck left behind is heartbroken.

“The female duck has been seen walking around, aimlessly looking for her mate. Because I understand mallards mate for life. It’s just a terrible situation,” Robert Gaughen told Inside Edition.

Stealing a duck is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.

