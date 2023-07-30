A 93-year-old man broke a record by becoming the oldest person to climb to the top of the Half Dome at Yosemite National Park.

Everett Kalin, a retired professor from Oakland, California, is now the oldest person to ever complete the 17-mile ascent.

“I’d never thought of climbing Half Dome but all of the sudden that appealed to me,” Kalin tells Inside Edition.

Half Dome rises 8,800 feet above sea level and is a Yosemite icon to many hikers, according to the National Park Service.

Kalin started training for the arduous hike after getting his wife, Clara’s, blessing.

“I started climbing stairs more in the 16-floor retirement complex where we live,” the new record holder says.

On the day of the trek, Kalin was accompanied by his son and his 19-year-old granddaughter Sidney, who both found the climb challenging themselves.

When the 93-year-old reached the top, he had a hero’s welcome. A video of the accomplishment went viral with 15 million views.

Kalin is grateful about his new found fame.

“I am loving it. I am grateful people are interested,” he said.

Kalin tells Inside Edition he is looking forward to his next adventure.