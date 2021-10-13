Parent’s Choice rice baby cereal’s manufacturer is voluntarily recalling some of its products after routine testing found elevated levels of arsenic. The three 8 oz batches being recalled are produced for Walmart, and are only sold at the chain retailer.

Here’s what we know so far.

Which Products Are Being Recalled?

Anyone who has purchased Parent’s Choice rice baby cereal recently can check if their specific product is being recalled by checking the best-of-used-by date at the bottom left corner of the back packaging.

The products recalled would have been sold after April 5, 2021, with a best-if-used-by date of June 24, 2022, June 25, 2022, and November 30, 2022.

More specifically, the three lots are as follows:

Lot 21083 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 24 2022.

Lot 21084 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 25 2022

Lot 21242 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of NOV 30 2022

Is My Family in Danger?

Probably not. Arsenic is naturally occurring in the environment and can enter food through soil, water or air, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).Therefore, all foods have some levels of arsenic.

However, families in developing nations may be at more risk for arsenic poisoning, with contaminated water, poor irrigation and tobacco-smoking being the key culprits, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

While it is normally safe in small amounts, exposure to inorganic arsenic in utero or for young children can lead to pregnancy loss, infant mortality and impaired intellectual development, which is why baby’s food is often more regulated than others.

Longterm exposure to inorganic arsenic in high amounts can lead to chronic arsenic poisoning, with symptoms like skin lesions and skin cancer, according to WHO.

Last year, the FDA set a guidance level for inorganic arsenic, and will soon propose further limits on arsenic, lead and mercury in baby food.

What’s the Difference Between Organic and Inorganic Arsenic?

Organic arsenic refers to compounds containing carbon, while inorganic arsenic refers to compounds containing oxygen, as defined by the FDA. Neither refer to farming practices.

Inorganic arsenic is classified as a carcinogen, according to the WHO, and longterm exposure has been linked to a variety of illnesses including skin cancer, cardiovascular disease, lung disease and “Blackfoot disease” in Taiwan.

What Happens If I Have Purchased the Recalled Products?

Consumers with the recalled products can either throw the product away or return it to Walmart for a full refund.

Anyone with more specific questions surrounding the recall or products can contact the manufacturer Maple Island Inc. Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Central time at 1-800-369-1022 or contact the company by email at info@maple-island.com.

