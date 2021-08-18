Nationwide Recall of Shrimp Products After Additional Salmonella Cases Are Confirmed | Inside Edition

Nationwide Recall of Shrimp Products After Additional Salmonella Cases Are Confirmed

Health
First Published: 10:29 AM PDT, August 18, 2021

Avanti Frozen Foods, a global seafood company with retailers across the country, has recalled several shrimp products due to several people contracting salmonella.

Several shrimp products distributed by Avanti Frozen Foods Private Limited India have been recalled due to a salmonella outbreak in the U.S.

Avanti, partially owned by the Bangkok-based seafood company Thai Union Group, has recalled several of their brands of shrimp from major retailers, including Target, due to an outbreak of salmonella, according to a notice the FDA released.

Federal authorities have confirmed that nine people in Arizona, Michigan, Nevada and Rhode Island, have been impacted by the salmonella, including the hospitalization of three, according to CBS News.

An identified outbreak tied to the frozen shrimp was declared over in late July, but three new illnesses have been identified by the CDC, leading the FDA to re-open their investigation and issue three separate recalls.

The recalled seafood was distributed across the U.S. from the end of 2020 to mid -2021.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, affected food may have been sold in stores more recently.

