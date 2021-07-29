McCormick Recalls 2 Italian Seasonings and Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning Over Salmonella Concerns | Inside Edition

McCormick Recalls 2 Italian Seasonings and Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning Over Salmonella Concerns

Health
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:41 AM PDT, July 29, 2021

McCormick and Company is a Fortune 500 company with $5 billion in annual sales across 160 countries and territories.

McCormick has recalled three spices due to a possible salmonella risk following routine testing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the company announced. 

McCormick & Company Inc. announced in a press release it has initiated a voluntary recall of Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning.

“McCormick has alerted customers and grocery outlets to remove the product with the affected date codes from store shelves and distribution centers immediately, and to destroy this product in a manner that would prevent any further consumption,” they said in a press release.

The company says that so far, no reports of illness have surfaced.

The items, the McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 1.31-ounce bottle, the McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 2.25-ounce bottle, the McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning 1.75-pound bottle and the Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning 153g bottle, were shipped between June and July to 32 states, Bermuda and Canada, according to the company.

They were shipped to Alabama, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The company also said that customers should not return the items to the store, however, they are “urged to dispose of the recalled product and its container,” they said. They also said to contact McCormick Consumer Affairs at 1-800-635-2867, weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. to inquire about replacements, refunds and general inquiries.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, authorities said. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses.

