A California Family Is Left Without a Home, Claiming a Meteorite Hit Their House

Burned down house and a fire rescue truck
Facebook/Penn Valley Fire Protection District
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:39 PM PST, November 8, 2022

Witnesses reported seeing a bright object fall from the sky.

A Northern California family is left without a home after they claim a meteorite hit their house, causing it to catch fire

Fire officials responded to a reported structure fire on Nov. 4 around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived, the entire home was engulfed, according to California Department of Forestry & Fire Protection.

It took fire officials over four hours to contain the fire along with support from several other fire departments, reported Penn Valley Fire Protection District.

One of the homeowners, Dustin Procita, was in the home with his two dogs at the time of the fire and was able to safely bring one dog out of the house, but unfortunately the other dog did not survive, according to KCRA

According to fire officials, witnesses reported seeing a bright object fall from the sky right before the fire. Procita believes the object is a meteorite.

"I always watched meteor showers as a kid but I didn't want them landing in my yard or through my roof," he said, according to KCRA.

According to a GoFundMe page created by a family member, the family has been left with nothing and did not have homeowners insurance.

Fire officials have not yet determined the cause, but the investigation is ongoing, according to Penn Valley Fire Protection District’s statement. 

