A fickle feline sent her owner into a furious rage after repeatedly wandering over to the neighbor's yard.

That prompted a bizarre battle between the neighbors in San Diego, California. Or rather, a sort of catfight.

The owner suggests that the neighbor is purposely stopping the cat from returning home.

"I can understand being angry if my cat was in your yard," notes the neighbor in a video of the incident. "You're angry because your cat is my yard!"

The cat is Mercury, which could explain why things quickly went into retrograde.

"You're keeping it in your yard and it's our cat!" yells the owner, while a female stands next to him looking stoic and keeping silent.

The owner then tells the neighbor to instruct the animal to leave if it tries to come over to his yard.

"Go in your yard and say: 'Mercury, go home! Don't come in our yard anymore," the owner says,

The neighbor points out that the cat does not speak English and questions the effectiveness of this tactic.

The owner then makes a "go away" motion with both hands, an declares: "Oh really, this doesn't mean go home?"

"No!" replies the neighbor. "Hand signals don't mean anything. It's a cat!"

Then, when things seem to be over, the owner screams: "Cat pervert! Cat pervert!"

Inside Edition sat down with the neighbor.

"The cat just comes over on its own, leaves on its own, does whatever it wants, it's a cat.," he says of the feline.