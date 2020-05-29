A Groom Grieving His Late Bride Asked Videographer for a Refund. They Instead Made a Website Mocking His Loss.

Justin Montney was set to get married this month, but tragedy struck when his bride-to-be, Alexis, suddenly died in a car crash. The grieving groom went about informing the wedding vendors, and things turned ugly when the wedding videographer began attacking him online.

Montney told Inside Edition that all of the vendors gave him his money back, except for Copper Stallion Media, the company booked to shoot their wedding video.

The company said that the couple "signed a legally-binding contract" which was "non-refundable."

"I kept emailing him and saying, 'Hey I would love just to talk on the phone,' and 'Hey based on this contract, I just want to work this out.' You couldn't get a hold of him on the phone then they just stopped emailing me back and were just dodging me."

Then, when Montney spoke out, the wedding videographer launched an extraordinary attack, creating a website with the sole purpose, apparently, to mock him.

"Life is a *****," the website declared.

On May 23, and even more shocking message came: "We hope you sob and cry all day for what would have been your wedding day. Sorry not sorry."

When the late bride's mother added her voice to the request for a refund, the videographer said in response, "Non-refundable means you cannot get your money back, even from the grave."

According to news reports, Copper Stallion Media appears to be owned by wedding videographer Jesse Clark. He calls himself an entrepreneur and claims to have studied and Harvard, MIT and Yale. Clark, who was once reportedly convicted in an assault case, was sued in 2013 by the Massachusetts Attorney General for allegedly never delivering wedding videos to 150 newlyweds.

Calls to Clark and Copper Stallion Media were not returned.

When asked what he wanted to tell the videographer, Montney told Inside Edition, "I'd want to know why he decides to go after people who are looking to have the best day of their lives. I think it's just a really terrible thing to do."

Alexis Wyatt's family has started a GoFundMe page to help with her funeral expenses and create a memorial in her name.

