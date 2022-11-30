A Kentucky tree trimmer died after accidentally falling into a wood trimmer while working at a home on Nov. 28.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 46-year-old victim as Joseph “Joey” Wesley Manire, according to 44 News.

Manire was a local tree trimmer and was doing work at a home near the neighborhood's Christmas light show around 5:00 p.m. when he got tangled up in lights and fell partially into the wood chipper, reported Daily Mail.

Due to severe injuries, when first responders arrived, Manire was pronounced dead on scene, according to Daily Mail.

Due to the incident the popular Christmas light show advised others to visit on a different night and that their lights were being used to aid the first responders near the incident.

“There has been an accident concerning a landscaping business across the street from our display. Local authorities have our neighborhood blocked off at the moment,” said Owensboro Christmas Lights in a Facebook post. “We have the lights on to help light the area for the first responders, but please plan to visit the display a different night.”

Authorities are investigating the incident but no foul play is suspected, reported 44 News.

Related Stories\