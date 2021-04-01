A Mysterious Brain Disease Is Under Investigation in Canada | Inside Edition

A Mysterious Brain Disease Is Under Investigation in Canada

Health
Brain scans
Getty Images
By Andrea Swindall
Updated: 1:02 PM PDT, April 01, 2021

There are currently 43 cases of the illness, which has symptoms similar to a fatal brain disorder called Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, but tests show no evidence of CJD.

Canadian officials are trying to find the cause of a mysterious brain disease that has affected several residents in the New Brunswick Province.

Live Science states that officials alerted doctors that they were monitoring 43 cases of people with an unknown neurological disease. The first case was identified in 2015, but there has been a rise in cases over the past few years. 24 cases were reported in 2020 and six have been confirmed so far in 2021.

Symptoms of the illness, which include hallucinations, memory loss, muscle atrophy, unexplained pains and spasms, and teeth-chattering. are similar to a fatal brain disorder called Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, but tests show no evidence of CJD. 

So far, five deaths have been linked to this mystery disease.

Most cases have been limited to a certain region: Acadian Peninsula in northeast New Brunswick and near Moncton, a city in southeast New Brunswick. Because of this, environmental toxins could be involved.

Dr. Neil Cashman, a professor at the University of British Columbia, said they are trying to determine if B-methylamino-L-alanine (BMAA) and domoic acid, toxins that can accumulate in fish and shellfish, are the true causes.

He said, “It's possible ongoing investigations will give us the cause in a week, or it's possible it will give us the cause in a year."

RELATED STORIES

Canada Man Arrested in Connection With Halloween Stabbing That Killed 2 and Injured 5
At Least 69 COVID-19 Cases Linked to Ontario, Canada Cycling Studio
Ice Caps From Roughly 5,000 Years Ago Completely Disappear From Canada
Kids in Mexico and Canada Are Making Coronavirus Protective Gear at HomeNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Who Killed Anthony Merriett? Film Maker Shot Dead While Working on Anti-Gun Violence Video in Philadelphia
1

Who Killed Anthony Merriett? Film Maker Shot Dead While Working on Anti-Gun Violence Video in Philadelphia

Crime
8-Foot Python Pops Out of Toilet While Unsuspecting Man is Sitting on It
2

8-Foot Python Pops Out of Toilet While Unsuspecting Man is Sitting on It

Offbeat
7-Year-Old Boy Charged With Rape in New York: Report
3

7-Year-Old Boy Charged With Rape in New York: Report

Crime
Why Everyone Seems to Be Angry With Lil Nas X Over His New Video and Sneaker Design
4

Why Everyone Seems to Be Angry With Lil Nas X Over His New Video and Sneaker Design

Entertainment
Florida Mom Gives Birth on Side of the Road After Speeding Dad Is Pulled Over on Way to Hospital
5

Florida Mom Gives Birth on Side of the Road After Speeding Dad Is Pulled Over on Way to Hospital

Inspirational