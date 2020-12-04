A Peek Inside a $40M Attic From 1930s With Unobstructed View of Central Park

A New York City attic in a building from the 1930s could fetch a whopping $40 million at auction later this month. The space consists of the top three floors of the building with spectacular, unobstructed views of Central Park.

Inside Edition’s Steven Fabian toured the space alongside the architect, Peter Pelsinki of SPAN Architecture. It doesn’t seem like much now, but when it’s completed, it’s expected to be one of the most spectacular apartments in the world.

“Look, it takes a vision to understand what this is going to become,” Pelsinski told Inside Edition. “It’s going to be one of the most luxurious residences in New York City.”

Incredibly, the attic was previously used as a storage space for chairs.

“It was just hidden in plain sight,” Pelsinki said.

Now, it will fetch a fortune.

“Who do you think is going to buy this, because I think it is perfect for Batman,” Fabian said.

“I think Bruce Wayne will be very comfortable here,” Pelsinki said.

The auction is scheduled for Dec. 18. The seller has the option to back out if the price doesn’t go high enough.

