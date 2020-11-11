Inside a Toilet Paper Factory Working Overtime to Keep Up With Pandemic Demand

In some places, pandemic panic buying is back. And one Utah toilet paper factory is working overtime to keep up with the increasing demand.

Inside Edition’s Victoria Recaño toured the thundering Proctor and Gamble plant to find out how they’re trying to keep America supplied with Charmin.

“We’re producing record levels right now to meet the record demand that we're seeing,” P&G’s Tommy Montoya told Inside Edition.

Paper is first mixed with water in a machine called a pulper, which functions as a giant blender. The mixture produces massive, 1-ton rolls called “parent rolls.” On average, there’s enough toilet paper in one of them to cover a family of four for life.

A special truck takes the rolls to the next stage of the process, where they are perforated, cut up and turned into the rolls you’d find on the shelf, Montoya said. Then the rolls are wrapped into multi-packs for consumers to buy in the store.

When asked if he predicted another shortage, Montoya said, “It’s impossible for us to predict what's going to be coming. What we know is, we've worked hard to ensure that our supply chain is able to meet the demand that we're seeing now.”

