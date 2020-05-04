How to Find Those Hard-to-Find Coronavirus Necessities Like Toilet Paper

Tired of not being able to find toilet paper during this coronavirus pandemic? Try a toy store.

Inside Edition spoke with consumer expert and shopping coach Lisa Lee Freeman, who advises that those hard-to-find items such as Lysol and bleach can be found in unlikely places.

"You can find all kinds at local businesses that you'd never think to look," she says.

And guess what! She’s right! At a clothing store in Brooklyn, Inside Edition producers found shelves stocked with large bottles of Clorox and Lysol disinfectant spray.

At a toy store in New York, we found displays of pint-sized face masks, as well as grown-up needs such as hand sanitizer, toilet paper and gloves.

"We've got these great face masks for kids that help protect them from COVID-19," the owner says.

Instead of selling toaster ovens and stoves, one local appliance store had great deals on popular name-brand items like Bounty paper towels and Charmin toilet paper.

Such products are sought-after supplies that have been made scarce by binge buying.

"Many businesses are changing the mix of their inventory to accommodate people's needs rights now," Freeman said. "So they may have different merchandise than you're used to seeing."

