A pregnant man, a pregnant person, a person with a crown, coral, a low battery, and a saluting face are among the emojis that may get approved and released this year, according to Emojipedia.

Other options being considered include 15 different handshake combinations, a melting face, a Hamsa, a buoy, an identification card, bubbles, heart hands, a face holding back tears, crutches, an X-ray, and a disco ball.

None of the options have been approved, though. The website explains that these 14.0 emoji candidates are draft emojis, and final approval will be in September.

“In past years, the majority of draft emoji candidates end up included on the final list,” Emojipedia points out. They add that this particular list has been in the works for longer since COVID-19 delayed Unicode 14.0

At that time, the Unicode Consortium president said, “Under the current circumstances, we've heard that our contributors have a lot on their plates at the moment and decided it was in the best interests of our volunteers and the organizations that depend on the standard to push out our release date.”

In honor of World Emoji Day (July 17), users can visit the Emojipedia website and vote to determine the Most Anticipated Emoji Award.

When the new emojis are finalized, some companies will come out with early emoji support later this year, but most updates will happen at the beginning of 2022.

