A Stork Has a New Prosthetic Leg Thanks to Students in the Czech Republic
Czech students helped a bird that broke its leg while learning to fly, and is now able to stand on two feet.
A stork in the Czech Republic has been fitted with an artificial limb after an injury.
The bird from Eastern Europe now has two legs to stand on thanks to a group of animal rescuers.
Reportedly, the bird injured itself as it was first learning to fly, but was given a new, 3D-printed prosthesis that is lightweight and it can rotate.
The stork is still getting used to its new leg, but its human helpers think that before long, it will be able to, “fly, hunt and live a full life.”
The leg will need periodic maintenance checks, so the bird will have a home in a zoo or animal sanctuary, and not live in the wild.
