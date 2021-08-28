Rare Barbary Lion Cubs Born at Czech Zoo | Inside Edition

Animals
August 28, 2021

The baby lions are an especially welcome addition because their species is nearly extinct. There are only about 90 left in zoos worldwide.

Two newborn Barbary lion cubs recently took their first steps around their delivery box at a Czech zoo.

One male and one female lion were born in July at the safari park, but visitors will have to wait a little longer to see them in person.

For now, they’re spending quality time with their mom, Khalila, who is keeping a watchful eye on her cubs along with zookeepers.

The baby lions are a welcome addition to the pride at the zoo, especially because their species is nearly extinct.

Zookeepers say the cubs will stay there for up to two years before being sent elsewhere.

Barbary lions once inhabited the Atlas Mountains in northern Africa but have been considered extinct in the wild for decades.

The last known Barbary lion in the wild was shot in Morocco in 1942.

According to Belfast Zoo in the UK, there are only about 90 left in zoos worldwide.

