A Stunning $470,000 Villa in Italy Can Be Yours for Just $35

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to own a villa in Italy’s majestic Tuscany region? Well, now one could be yours for just $35.

British couple Jon and Annmarie Nurse are raffling off their fully furnished four-bedroom, four-bathroom villa in the Garfagnana region of the Tuscan countryside. The villa is worth $470,000, according to Travel and Leisure.

The money raised by the couple will go to various charities. Last year, they did a similar raffle stunt and raised over $69,000 for children’s charities, Travel and Leisure reported.

"Young People are losing hope for the future," Pippa Lock of The Children's Society in the U.K. said in a statement. "That's why Win Houses in Italy is proud to #JoinTheFightBack for hope and support The Children's Society through the competition. Enter today and join the fight back and help young people rediscover hope as we emerge from this pandemic."

The winner of the villa can do anything with the property — so if you want to retire, here is your place to do it, or if you want to have a little side hustle and rent it out, you can do that, too; or if just want it to be yours, no one will tell you otherwise. The transfer taxes and legal fees will be covered, as will a pair of flights to Italy, ground transportation, and a two-night stay while the ownership transfer is signed, Travel and Leisure reported.

Entries must be received by Jan. 22, 2022 and they have given exact terms and conditions on the website, WinHousesInItaly.com.

The villa also boasts a private pool and “the most wonderful views at every turn,” according to WinHousesInItaly.com. It also features a private gate and a four-car driveway, so you can park your Cinquecento or Vespa.

Of course, there is a catch.

They must get at least 20,000 entries to trigger the competition. So in simple terms, if just 10 people enter the raffle, it doesn’t happen.

Related Stories