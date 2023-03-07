A 3-year-old Texas boy who had no brain activity just two months ago is now recovering after being in a coma due to severe child abuse, according to authorities and published reports.

Nehemiah Torres is said to be doing much better now than he was in late January when he was brought to the hospital, according to ABC 13.

Torres cannot yet walk or talk but his eyes have opened and he is fighting for his life, ABC 13 reported.

"Like I said, he's a fighter. I know God is working a miracle on him — he's alive. We weren't even sure about that. There's a miracle in him, and he's going to walk. I totally believe that," Emma Schiefer, Torres' great aunt, told ABC 13.

The boy’s mother, Jasmine Salas, has been charged with injury to a child in connection with his abuse. Salas claimed she knew her boyfriend was beating the 3-year-old but did not make any attempt to stop it or get help for the boy, according to a magistrate’s court order finding probable cause to detain Salas.

According to the order, the boy suffered from burn marks on his head, bruising all over his body, swelling to the face, severe malnourishment, rib fractures, liver lacerations, and several other injuries.

Salas’ boyfriend was not the child’s biological father and has not yet been charged with the abuse, according to the Houston Chronicle.

“He's a sweet boy,” Schiefer told the Houston Chronicle. “He didn't deserve this. No one deserves anything like this, much less a 3-year-old.”

Child Protective Services would not comment on if there was any history of incidents between Salas and her children, according to ABC 13.

"It's going to be a journey,” Schiefer told ABC 13. “It's a lot. He went through a lot, but he's still here and still fighting,"

Salas is currently being held at the Harris County Jail on a $150,000 bond and has been charged with injury to child, which is a first-degree felony, according to court documents.

Salas' attorney has not responded to Inside Edition Digital's request for comment.

