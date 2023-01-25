A Woman Helped Police Find an Alleged Shooter After the Suspect Borrowed Her Phone to Call His Mom

Jarid Haddock, a 21-yr-old, wearing black hat and black sweatshirt
Facebook/Yakima Police Department
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:17 AM PST, January 25, 2023

Jarid Haddock, 21, asked to use a woman’s phone outside of a Target store to call his mother after he was suspected to have killed 3 people.

A woman helped police find an alleged killer after he borrowed her phone to call his mom and confess to his crimes.

Jarid Haddock, 21, was the suspect of a triple homicide that occurred in a convenience store in Washington on Tuesday, according to Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray. He then fled in a vehicle before police were able to arrive at the scene of the crime, authorities said. 

Haddock ended up on foot outside of a Target, where he asked a woman if he could borrow her phone and called his mother, Murray said in a press conference.

The woman overheard Haddock tell his mother, “I killed those people,” the police chief said. The woman also allegedly heard Haddock say that he was going to kill himself, Murray said.

After hearing the troubling conversation, the woman was able to retrieve her phone and call 911 to report Haddock and give police his location, authorities said.

When police arrived, they heard gunshots and found Haddock dead behind the Target with what police believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Murray.

Emergency medical services performed life-saving measures but Haddock was pronounced dead at the scene, said Murray. 

Chief Murray said police are confident that Haddock is responsible for the three victims that were killed early Tuesday. Police say the incident at the convenience story is believed to be a random shooting but the investigation is ongoing. 

