A Woman Helped Police Find an Alleged Shooter After the Suspect Borrowed Her Phone to Call His Mom
Jarid Haddock, 21, asked to use a woman’s phone outside of a Target store to call his mother after he was suspected to have killed 3 people.
A woman helped police find an alleged killer after he borrowed her phone to call his mom and confess to his crimes.
Jarid Haddock, 21, was the suspect of a triple homicide that occurred in a convenience store in Washington on Tuesday, according to Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray. He then fled in a vehicle before police were able to arrive at the scene of the crime, authorities said.
Haddock ended up on foot outside of a Target, where he asked a woman if he could borrow her phone and called his mother, Murray said in a press conference.
The woman overheard Haddock tell his mother, “I killed those people,” the police chief said. The woman also allegedly heard Haddock say that he was going to kill himself, Murray said.
After hearing the troubling conversation, the woman was able to retrieve her phone and call 911 to report Haddock and give police his location, authorities said.
When police arrived, they heard gunshots and found Haddock dead behind the Target with what police believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Murray.
Emergency medical services performed life-saving measures but Haddock was pronounced dead at the scene, said Murray.
Chief Murray said police are confident that Haddock is responsible for the three victims that were killed early Tuesday. Police say the incident at the convenience story is believed to be a random shooting but the investigation is ongoing.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Bryan Kohberger Attorney Represented the Mother of Murder Victim Xana KernodleCrime
Adoption Post for ‘Fire-Breathing Demon’ Dog Goes Viral, Still No TakersAnimals
New York Man Arrested for Allegedly Lying That Son Was in Stolen Car So It Would Be Found Quicker: CopsCrime
A Texas Mother Deactivates Her Missing Daughter’s Phone Line After Spending Nearly $9K Over 12 YearsCrime
Diver Rescued by Family After Being Swept Out to Sea Says He Lost Hope as Sun Began to SetHuman Interest