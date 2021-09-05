Abandoned 6-Day-Old Elephant Calf Rescued in China’s Yunnan Province | Inside Edition

Abandoned 6-Day-Old Elephant Calf Rescued in China’s Yunnan Province

First Published: 8:26 AM PDT, September 5, 2021

The calf was from a different herd than the wandering group that has been getting a lot of media attention lately.

A baby elephant was rescued in southwest China after its family abandoned it. Wildlife officials found the 6-day-old pachyderm, who had been left behind by its herd in Yunnan province.

Elephant calves are about three feet high and can weigh about 260 pounds at birth.

This little one was not in perfect health. Rescuers performed tests on it and found it had an infection around the umbilical cord. 

The helpful humans gave the calf anti-inflammatory medication before moving it to a rescue center. 

The calf was from a different herd than the wandering group getting a lot of media attention.

Reportedly, elephant numbers in Yunnan have doubled over the last ten years. That’s not the greatest news for farmers in the region, whose crops are a free buffet for the massive land mammals.

But for the survival of an endangered species, it’s the best news.

