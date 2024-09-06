Accused Georgia School Shooter, 14-Year-Old Colt Gray, and His Father Make 1st Court Appearance

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:58 PM PDT, September 6, 2024

Eight months ago, the father and son were both questioned by local police about suspicions that the teen made threats online to carry out a school shooting. No charges were filed.

The 14-year-old suspect charged in connection with Wednesday's school shooting in Georgia that left two students and two teachers dead made his first appearance in court Friday.

Colt Gray, 14, was charged with four counts of felony murder.

Forty minutes later, Gray's father, Colin Gray, went before the same judge following his arrest Thursday night for second-degree murder and other charges.

The 54-year-old father rocked back and forth through the eight-minute hearing as the families of the victims sat in the front row.

Authorities say the rifle the teen used in the shooting at Apalachee High School was a Christmas gift from his father.

Eight months earlier, the father and son were both questioned by local police over suspicions that the teen made threats online to carry out a school shooting.

The county sheriff released audio from the interview. When the investigator asked if weapons in their home were accessible to the teen, Colin said, "They are. I mean, there's nothing loaded, but they are down. We actually do a lot of shooting. We do a lot of deer hunting. He shot his first deer this year. You know, so, like, I'm pretty much in shock, to be honest with you."

Colt denied making the threats, and the investigation was dropped.

Colin Gray's arrest echoes the parents of school shooter Ethan Crumbley, who were convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Michigan earlier this year.

"Law enforcement is trying to get the message across to everybody, 'If you don't lock up your guns, we may lock you up,'" legal analyst Royal Oakes tells Inside Edition.

Colt's mother reportedly has an arrest record going back 17 years for drugs, battery and other offenses.

Nine other people were injured during the shooting. Officials say they will make full recoveries.

Related Stories

Rapist Who Sexually Assaulted Women While Paroled Set for Release
Georgia Mom Reveals Text Messages From Son During School Shooting
Heartbroken Sister of Slain Gymnast Speaks About Losing 'Best Friend'
Defendant Who Attacked Nevada Judge in Court Pleads Guilty, Claims Mental IllnessCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip
Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip
1

Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip

Offbeat
The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
2

The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases

Crime
Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci
Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci
3

Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci

News
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
4

How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
5

NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid

Crime