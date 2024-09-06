The 14-year-old suspect charged in connection with Wednesday's school shooting in Georgia that left two students and two teachers dead made his first appearance in court Friday.

Colt Gray, 14, was charged with four counts of felony murder.

Forty minutes later, Gray's father, Colin Gray, went before the same judge following his arrest Thursday night for second-degree murder and other charges.

The 54-year-old father rocked back and forth through the eight-minute hearing as the families of the victims sat in the front row.

Authorities say the rifle the teen used in the shooting at Apalachee High School was a Christmas gift from his father.

Eight months earlier, the father and son were both questioned by local police over suspicions that the teen made threats online to carry out a school shooting.

The county sheriff released audio from the interview. When the investigator asked if weapons in their home were accessible to the teen, Colin said, "They are. I mean, there's nothing loaded, but they are down. We actually do a lot of shooting. We do a lot of deer hunting. He shot his first deer this year. You know, so, like, I'm pretty much in shock, to be honest with you."

Colt denied making the threats, and the investigation was dropped.

Colin Gray's arrest echoes the parents of school shooter Ethan Crumbley, who were convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Michigan earlier this year.

"Law enforcement is trying to get the message across to everybody, 'If you don't lock up your guns, we may lock you up,'" legal analyst Royal Oakes tells Inside Edition.

Colt's mother reportedly has an arrest record going back 17 years for drugs, battery and other offenses.

Nine other people were injured during the shooting. Officials say they will make full recoveries.