Actor Christian Oliver and His Daughters, 10 and 12, Killed in Plane Crash

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:11 PM PST, January 5, 2024

The 51-year-old actor and his two daughters were on a charter plane that dove into the water near St. Lucia.

Actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters were killed when their charter plane crashed into the water while on vacation in the Caribbean.

The German-born Oliver appeared with Al Pacino in the Amazon Prime series “Hunters.” He also appeared with Cate Blanchett in the movie “The Good German.”

Oliver and his daughters, 10-year-old Madita and 12-year-old Annik, were killed when the single-engined plane they were aboard dove into the sea near St. Lucia. The girls' mother was not on the plane. The pilot was also killed.

The Coast Guard brought the remains to the harbor.

Licensed pilot Dr. Bob Arnot watched the video of the crash.

“It’s incredibly high impact, maybe two or three hundred miles an hour, and terrifying for the passengers,” Arnot says.

Earlier this week, 51-year-old Oliver posted a New Year’s message reading, “Let love rule. Wishing all of you the best for 2024.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

