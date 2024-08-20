Actor Gary Coleman is remembered in an upcoming documentary that reveals nearly 15 years after his passing at age 42, there are still questions surrounding his death.

Coleman was once the highest-paid child actor in the United States as a star of "Diff'rent Strokes," which ended after eight years.

Coleman's story is being retold in "Gary," a new documentary that will stream on Peacock next week.

At 30 years old, Coleman lost most of his wealth. He worked on movie sets as a security guard.

In 2007, Coleman married Shannon Price, who was 22 years old. They told Inside Edition the relationship was tempestuous.

They divorced in 2008. Price was at their Utah home two years later when Coleman suffered a fatal fall. She called 911.

"The story that she gives is that he fell down a flight of stairs. She saw him in a pool of blood. She didn't want to touch him," Coleman's former agent Victor Perillo tells Inside Edition.

Coleman was taken off life support two days later. His friend and former co-star, Todd Bridges, tells Inside Edition it was too soon.

"He had told us if something happened, he wanted a chance to make it back. The kid was a fighter. I believe he could have made it back from that," Bridges says. "I believe [the investigation] was poorly done."

After an autopsy, authorities ruled Coleman's death an accident.

At the time of his death in 2010, Coleman's net worth was just over $75,000.