Woman, 39, Dies After Car Falls 1,000 Feet Off Arizona Mountainside

A 39-year-old Arizona woman perished Friday after her car drove 1,000 feet off a mountain in the Grand Canyon State, officials said.

Kristin Little was ejected from her vehicle and died as it fell in the Thumb Butte area in Prescott, Ariz., Yavapai County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a news release which they posted to their Facebook page.

“It is believed the victim was driving north on Thumb Butte Loop Rd and veered to the left causing her to go off the road and down the mountain, however the incident is still under investigation,” officials wrote on Facebook.

Deputies were called to the scene at approximately 5 p.m. Friday where they embarked on a rescue mission to get Little as well as locate her vehicle.

After the vehicle was found, it was discovered she did not make it.

“Deputies were able to locate the vehicle approximately 1,000 feet down the steep mountainside, and after hiking down, also located a deceased occupant of the car,” the release stated. “The victim was identified as 39-year-old Kristin Little of Prescott, who had been ejected from the car about halfway down the mountainside.”

“Due to the difficult terrain and the coming darkness, the decision was made to wait until light this morning to recover the victim, with YCSO personnel remaining with Ms. Little throughout the night,” officials added.

Little had been traveling with her dog, CJ, who escaped unharmed. CJ was brought to the home of Little’s parents, Fox 10 reported.

"When Krissy rolled her car, CJ must've bounced out and when the rescuers got to the location they found CJ next to Krissy's body," her mother, Jinger Cutting, told Fox 10.