Actor Jonathan Majors Arrives in New York City for Assault Case
The actor is accused of assaulting his former girlfriend, dancer Grace Jabbari.
Actor Jonathan Majors arrived in New York City Wednesday for the start of his trial where he is accused of assaulting his former girlfriend, dancer Grace Jabbari.
Majors has been poised to become a large part of the Marvel franchise. He also starred in the boxing movie "Creed 3."
The actor wore sunglasses and held hands with his current love interest, Meagan Good, while walking to court. He also carried a bible and a mug he says is his good luck charm.
Prosecutors say the fight started when Jabbari saw a text message on the actor’s phone reading, “Wish I was kissing you right now."
Majors allegedly “pried her fingers off the phone, twisting her forearm and striking her right ear.”
Majors' attorney denies the allegations, saying it happened the other way around, claiming Jabbari flew into a jealous rage, slapping his face, and scratching his arm.
