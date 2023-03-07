The mother who was arrested in December on charges in connection to her 10-year-old son’s 2016 disappearance has been extradited from Georgia back to Arizona to face the charges.

Crystal Wilson, 54, the adoptive mother of Jesse Wilson, was indicted on one count of abandonment or concealment of a body in connection to Jesse’s disappearance, according to Buckeye Police Department.

Jesse was reported missing in July 2016 and after continuous searches by police and volunteers, his remains were finally found in March 2018, said police.

Crystal was arrested and was in custody in Gainesville, Georgia, since December, where she has lived for the past several years, Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall, said in a press conference.

Jail booking records show she was extradited back to Maricopa County for prosecution on Friday.

Crystal is being held in the Maricopa County Jail with bail set at $50,000 while she awaits her next court date on March 10, according to jail records.

