An ice cream truck is a seminal staple of summer and it doesn’t matter if you are in the suburbs or cities of America, the sound of music coming from a vehicle supplying cool treats brings a smile to anyone’s face at any age.

Now, one Colorado town is one step closer to the glory that is having access to ice cream trucks after its city council officials voted down a 65-year-old ban on them, the Sentinel Colorado reported.

The Aurora City Council voted unanimously on first reading to lift a circa-1957 ban on such trucks on Monday.

“City staff actually brought this to our attention, and brought this forward, and have been working since then to develop both a repeal of the prohibition as well as the creation of the necessary regulatory guardrails that will provide safety measures to welcome ice cream trucks back to the city safely,” council sponsor Dustin Zvonek said.

The ban began in 1957 after an ordinance was put in place that said children running after the trucks had resulted in “hazardous conditions,” adding that the ban was “necessary to control injury, death or accident,” the Sentinel Colorado reported.

The law also had the support of the police at the time, according to reports.

Those wanting to operate an ice cream truck in Aurora will have to get permission to do so, and there will be requirements prospective operators will need to meet, Newsbreak reported. No sex offenders will be allowed to operate an ice cream truck.

"While some cities such as Denver, Commerce City and Thornton have a special licensing program for mobile ice cream vendors, most cities that permit ice cream vendors require a basic business license or vendor's license," manager of licensing Trevor Vaughn wrote in a memo to council. "The risk of bad actors decreases when individuals are attempting to operate a legitimate business and obtain a general business license. The risk would be higher with an unlicensed operator."

The ordinance allowing ice cream trucks will have to be approved on second reading to take effect when the council meets on July 11.

