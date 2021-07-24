If you were hoping to get your hands on a pint of Kraft’s limited-edition Macaroni & Cheese-flavored ice cream, you’re out of luck. It has all already sold out.

The flavor was created in partnership with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream.

Kraft described it as “A cool, creamy scoop of ice cream that brings that comforting, nostalgic feeling from a warm bowl of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese."

Emily Violett, sr. associate brand manager for Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, described the ice cream saying, “Not only does it taste delicious, but it’s also made with high quality ingredients and contains no artificial flavors, preservatives, or dyes just like our Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.”

The dessert — or maybe it is an entrée — went on sale beginning July 14 for National Macaroni & Cheese day online and in New York City, Houston, New Jersey, and Los Angeles stores.

“WHO WOULD’VE THOUGHT #NationalMacAndCheeseDay WOULD BREAK THE INTERNET” Van Leeuwen said on its Instagram account about selling out.

“We're so flattered by the overwhelming response to this cheesy partnership with our friends Kraft Macaroni & Cheese."

Luckily, according to CNN, the brand has announced that more supplies are on the way. There is no word yet on when the flavor will return.

