The harrowing moment a South Carolina veterinarian saved the life of a choking dog was captured on camera.

The owners of Clyde, a 5-year-old German shepherd, rushed him to a veterinary clinic after the dog began choking on a rubber Kong toy.

Dr. Margaret Hunt wasted no time climbing on top of the animal and employing a technique that is not the Heimlich but has the same goal in mind. Right away, the toy popped out of the dog’s mouth.

“We all kind of rejoiced,” Hunt tells Inside Edition. “We were all pretty excited about it.”

The technique Hunt used to save Clyde is called XXT, which stands for external extraction technique.

“The toy just popped right on out,” Hunt says. “It worked really well and so we're all really pleased about that.”

Though the Heimlich maneuver can work in some instances where a dog is choking, as can removing an item with forceps, performing a finger sweep, or rescue breathing, Veterinary Information Network, Inc. notes that XXT "is indicated for full airway obstruction of a ball or similar object in an unconscious patient."

he dog must be placed on its back, with its back braced against the floor. "Straddle the dog, adjusting yourself based on the size of the dog," Veterinary Information Network notes. "Position the head in ‘in-line position’ with the airway parallel to the floor."

Then identify the “landmarks” on your dog—the trachea, which is a ringed tube, the location of the ball, and the dog’s mandible, which is the V-shaped jawbone.

“Make an open diamond shape with your hands. Place your thumbs on either side of the trachea below the ball or object. Grip the “V” of the jaw using lip/cheek to protect fingers,” Veterinary Information Network writes. “Push with a J-stroke down and out against the ball until it ejects from the mouth.”

After that, provide two rescue breaths. If the dog doesn’t respond, then begin CPR, writes the Veterinary Information Network, which notes its information is for general purposes only and does not substitute advice from one’s own veterinarian.

Clyde isn’t the first dog to be seen on camera receiving the XXT technique, which is performed by vets across the country. One estimate says over 200,000 dogs choke every year.

