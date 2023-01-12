'AGT' Star Jessica Willis Fisher's Memoir Alleges Years of Abuse, Details Her Dad's Rape Conviction

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:18 PM PST, January 12, 2023

Everything seemed to be picture perfect, but behind closed doors it was anything but, according to Jessica Willis, who writes that she was living in a horror show in her new memoir, "Unspeakable: Surviving My Childhood and Finding My Voice."

Jessica Willis Fisher seemed to have it all.

The singer was one of 12 musically gifted siblings from Nashville, Tennessee, blessed with great looks and a beautiful voices.

After shooting to fame on "America's Got Talent," the family proved to be so popular that TLC gave them a reality show.

Willis Fisher is now opening up about her difficult past in an interview with Inside Edition.

"My dad asked me for pictures, Daddy had touched me weird, that I was held down on the floor. He would wrestle me, grope me. He beat me and my mom with a belt," Willis Fisher says.

She says that she was just three years old when her father sexually abused her for the first time.

Click here to read an excerpt from "Unspeakable: Surviving My Childhood and Finding My Voice"

"This is the person who's supposed to love for me, care for me, protect me," Willis Fisher says. "For a child that's terribly confusing."

Music became Willis Fisher's escape, and she says that her marriage gave her the strength to finally be able to report her father to authorities with her husband by her side.

Toby Willis entered a guilty plea to four counts of rape in 2016, and she says he denied her final request.

"My last words to him were, 'Can I have a hug?'" says Willis Fisher. "And he told me 'no.' He told me 'no.'"

