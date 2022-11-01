New Book About King Charles III Discusses His 'Volcanic Temper,' Author Says

Royals
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:05 PM PDT, November 1, 2022

“He dropped a cufflink down a sink and was so enraged by it, he tore the sink off the wall,” author Christopher Andersen tells Inside Edition.

The whole world recently witnessed King Charles' petulant flashes of temper involving pens. But those incidents might be just the tip of the iceberg of an explosive temper, author Christopher Andersen claims in his new book “The King: The Life of Charles III.” 

“He dropped a cufflink down a sink and was so enraged by it, he tore the sink off the wall,” Andersen tells Inside Edition.

He says another time, Charles “threw a heavy wooden object at Diana, missing the princess's head by inches” and once “grabbed a valet by the throat.”

“It surprises a lot of people, I think, that he has a volcanic temper,” Andersen said.

Meanwhile, the controversial new season of the Netflix hit “The Crown” is expected to include some of the most embarrassing moments of Charles' life, including the 1993 leak of intimate phone calls with his then-mistress Camilla Bowles.

Charles won back people's hearts, but he remains fearful about the impact of his son Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir.

“It's going to be a really rocky road with the book and ‘The Crown,’” Andersen said.

Andersen’s new book comes out next Tuesday. Read an excerpt here.

