Prince Harry’s “bombshell” upcoming memoir now has a name and release date.

“Spare” goes on sale Jan. 10. It’s 416 pages, costs $36 and will be published in 16 languages.

The title comes from the expression “heir and a spare.” Harry was born the spare to his brother, Prince William, the heir to the British throne.

The book will be published by Penguin Random House, which describes the memoir as, "Raw, unflinching honesty and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."

Publication was originally set for next week, but was put on hold after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Prince Harry was paid a $20 million advance for the book, which was described by one royal insider as a “time bomb." Now there's speculation that Prince Harry has spent time since the Queen's funeral toning down sections that are critical of his father, King Charles.

King Charles was reportedly hoping the book would be withdrawn entirely or at least postponed until after his coronation next May.

Related Stories