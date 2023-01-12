Prince Harry celebrated the release of his new book "Spare" with a few spirits this week.

During his appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Prince Harry downed a tequila shot while speaking about the alleged physical altercation he and his brother Prince William got into.

Prince Harry appeared on the show to promote his book, which had a huge first day selling 1.4 million copies.

That is double the 725,000 copies Michelle Obama sold of her memoir "Becoming" in its first day of release. It also handily beat former President Barack Obama, whose memoir "A Promised Land" sold 800,000 copies on its first day.

A source tells Inside Edition Digital that Prince Harry pocketed $20 million for the memoir, which is a fraction of the reported $65 million the Obamas received for their memoirs. That source noted, however, that the Obamas wrote their own memoirs, while Harry worked closely with a ghostwriter.

The success of the book has many wondering if Meghan Markle might release a book of her own. It also has many wondering if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are too overexposed right now.

"This really is one of the last times he can tell this story," Mara S. Campo, the managing editor of Revolt Black News, tells Inside Edition. "We heard about it in the [Netflix] documentary, we read about it in the book, the question now is will people be interested in what else they have to say, and that remains unknown."

Whether people are interested or not, they will be hearing from Prince Harry again, as the royal signed a multibook deal with Penguin Random House.

