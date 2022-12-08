Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are speaking out about their courtship, marriage, and the decision to step down from their royal roles in the new Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan."

The first three episodes also feature Prince Harry discussing his late mother at length, and comparing Meghan to Princess Diana.

Prince Harry does not discuss his fractured relationship with his brother Prince William or father King Charles in the first three episodes, but Meghan does recount the awkward moment she tried to hug Kate Middleton shortly after meeting the Duchess of Cambridge.

"When Will and Kate came over, and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot," recalls Meghan.

"I was a hugger. I've always been a hugger. I didn't realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits."

Meghan goes on to explain that this moment helped her understand just how much of a person's life could be dictated by their royal position.

"I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside," says Meghan. "There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and go 'You can relax now', but that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me."

The release of the series comes just days after both brothers were in the States in support of their charitable efforts.

Ironically, both brothers were hosted at these events by a family whose relationships have also been quite contentious over the years, and who many consider to be the closest thing America has to a royal family - the Kennedys.

Prince William travelled to Boston for the Earthshot Awards, which each year rewards five individuals or organizations whose work is aimed at addressing the world's climate crisis with a one-million dollar grant.

The royal chose Boston because it is the hometown of President John F. Kennedy, whose Moonshot program which successfully put a man on the moon served as the basis for Prince William's charitable foundation.

Prince Harry and Meghan were in NYC a few days later, where they were honored for their work in racial justice, mental health and other social impact action through their Archewell Foundation at the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Awards Gala.

The news of the Netflix series had been announced by then, and the two were heckled by some on their way into the event.

"Harry, how do you feel about destroying the royal family?" one member of the public screamed at the couple.

That person then focused their attention on Meghan, yelling: "Meghan, you've destroyed the Royal Family!"

One of the reporters covering the event tried to get a comment from the royal about the documentary series.

"Do you have a message for your family, Harry? Are you harming your family?" the reporter inquired as Prince Harry and Meghan approached him on the red carpet.

Prince Harry refused to answer his questions, but the reporter made one last attempt, asking: "Are you putting money before family?"

Prince Harry had been collecting an estimated $3.3 million a year while still performing his royal duties through the Sovereign Grant.

The royals did not respond to any of the allegations made by Prince Harry and Meghan in the first three episodes of the documentary series. A representative for the palace tells Inside Edition however that the press department was never approached for comment.

Inside Edition has reached out to Netflix for comment.

