Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Documentary Trailer Drops Amid Prince William and Kate Middleton's Boston Trip

Netflix has released an emotion-filled trailer for its docuseries on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid Prince William and Kate Middleton’s trip to Massachusetts, which some have speculated wasn’t a coincidence and may further divide the strained relationship between Princess Diana’s sons.

William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, are visiting Boston to promote the Earthshot Prize, which Prince William founded in 2020 to support those working on breakthrough climate solutions.

The couple attended a Boston Celtics basketball game Wednesday and on Thursday, bundled up for a trip to Boston Harbor to learn about the city’s waterfront.

But focus was pulled from the trip when the first look at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s docuseries dropped Thursday. The trailer was filled with intimate and personal images of the couple, including a photo of Meghan while she was pregnant that had before been released to the public.

Also featured in the trailer is an image of William and Kate looking frosty juxtaposed with Meghan appearing miserable.

“When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?” Meghan asks in the trailer.

Some say the timing of the release of the trailer was a deliberate move to steal William and Kate’s thunder as they take Boston by storm. Also overshadowing their trip is the evolving controversy over how a former lady-in-waiting treated the Black head of a charity visiting Buckingham Palace.

Lady Susan Hussey, who served as Queen Elizabeth II’s lady-in-waiting and was kept on in her position after the Queen’s death, has resigned after what many say was a racist encounter with Ngozi Fulani, who founded Sistah Space, a domestic abuse charity in the United Kingdom.

Hussey, who is also Prince William’s godmother, questioned Fulani, who was born in Britain, over her heritage.

“Mixed feelings about yesterday’s visit to Buckingham Palace,” Fulani wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge.”

Fulani wrote that the questions the woman then asked her included “What part of Africa are you from?” and “When did you first come here?”

“No, but where do you really come from? Where do your people come from?” Fulani said the woman went on to ask after Fulani said she was born in England and was British.

Buckingham Palace officials said in a statement to the BBC that they were taking the incident seriously and had investigated “immediately to establish the full details.”

“In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made,” the statement said. “The individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect.”

Buckingham Palace also said they had reached out to Fulani and “are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton will return to England after their final event in Boston Friday. They are expected to meet with President Joe Biden at the John F. Kennedy Library Presidential Library and Museum Friday afternoon, sources told CBS News.

