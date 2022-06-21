Prince William Pens Letter to Girlfriend of Fallen Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick

Prince William has sent a letter to the girlfriend of Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, who died of a stroke the day after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“Dear Sandra, Please forgive me if I am intruding but I wanted to write and let you know how sorry I am about the death of your partner, Brian,” the future king of England wrote. “Brian performed valiantly… and democracy was upheld.”

He signed the letter by hand, “with my thoughts and prayers.” It was dated Sept. 2021, but did not reach Sandra Garza until recently.

Garza attended the first public hearing of the Jan. 6 committee, weeping as she watched never-before-seen video of the insurrection.

She told CNN she was blown away by Prince Wlliam’s compassionate gesture.

“I was very honored and humbled and in awe that Prince William from England decided to take time out of his day, his busy schedule to write me a letter to honor Brian’s memory and to acknowledge my pain. I couldn’t get a letter from President Trump, and I think [Prince William] is just a beautiful, wonderful person,” Garza said.

